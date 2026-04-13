Two Arrested in Forest Guard's Killing Amid Sand Mining Crackdown

Law enforcement officials have arrested two individuals linked to the fatal incident involving a forest guard in Madhya Pradesh. This incident occurred amid a crackdown on illegal sand mining operations.

The deceased, Harkesh Gurjar, tragically lost his life after being run over by a tractor-trolley when he attempted to halt the vehicle for inspection.

Efforts persist to capture the primary suspect, Vinod Kori, who remains at large. Authorities have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. This case coincides with a Supreme Court petition addressing environmental concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)