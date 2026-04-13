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Two Arrested in Forest Guard's Killing Amid Sand Mining Crackdown

Two individuals, Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan, were arrested for their alleged roles in the killing of a forest guard in Madhya Pradesh. The guard was killed during an operation against illegal sand mining. Continuous efforts are underway to apprehend the main suspect, Vinod Kori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:17 IST
Two Arrested in Forest Guard's Killing Amid Sand Mining Crackdown
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  • India

Law enforcement officials have arrested two individuals linked to the fatal incident involving a forest guard in Madhya Pradesh. This incident occurred amid a crackdown on illegal sand mining operations.

The deceased, Harkesh Gurjar, tragically lost his life after being run over by a tractor-trolley when he attempted to halt the vehicle for inspection.

Efforts persist to capture the primary suspect, Vinod Kori, who remains at large. Authorities have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. This case coincides with a Supreme Court petition addressing environmental concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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