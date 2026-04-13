Intensifying Skirmishes in Bint Jbeil Amid Calls for Peace

The strategic southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil was engulfed in fierce fighting as Israeli troops appeared to encircle the area. Concurrently, Hezbollah launched rockets and artillery attempting to repel them. This escalation comes after Iran and the United States agreed on a temporary truce, setting the stage for diplomatic talks.

Amid the ongoing clashes, with Israeli forces focusing on southern Lebanon territories, Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors are scheduled for direct negotiations in the U.S. on Tuesday. Following a series of fatal strikes in Beirut, Israeli actions have shifted southward, seeking a security zone near the Litani River.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian impact deepens as the Lebanese Red Cross mourns a volunteer killed by an Israeli strike. The Red Cross urges the protection of medical workers amid the conflict, emphasizing, "Saving lives must never cost a life." The International Committee of the Red Cross advocates for safety assurances in war-torn regions.