Army Officer and Son Assaulted in Delhi's Mehram Nagar

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the recent assault on an Army officer and his son in Mehram Nagar, located in the national capital. An official confirmed the arrests on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Satender alias Sonu, aged 49, a local resident and director of a private aviation firm, and 56-year-old Sanjay Sharma, who runs a nearby eatery. The incident unfolded after the officer objected to the consumption of alcohol inside a Mercedes parked outside his home.

The police have confiscated the Mercedes involved in the incident and are continuing their investigation, with both suspects currently being questioned regarding their involvement in the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)