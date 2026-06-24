UN Report Details Widespread Sexual Violence in Sudan War

A new United Nations human rights report has documented widespread and systematic sexual violence across Sudan since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, describing the abuses as one of the most devastating aspects of a war that continues to inflict immense suffering on civilians.

Released by the UN Human Rights Office, the report paints a deeply troubling picture of sexual violence occurring alongside the expansion of fighting across the country and throughout displacement routes used by people fleeing violence. Investigators found that sexual violence has repeatedly been used to spread fear, punish communities and inflict long-lasting trauma on victims and their families.

The report warns that the effects of these crimes extend far beyond individual survivors. Communities affected by widespread sexual violence often face social fragmentation, displacement, stigma and deep psychological wounds that can persist for generations. UN officials say meaningful justice, support for survivors and efforts to combat discrimination will be essential if Sudan is to rebuild social cohesion in the future.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the findings reinforce concerns that sexual violence has been deliberately used as a weapon of war during the conflict. He stressed that such acts constitute war crimes and may amount to crimes against humanity when carried out as part of widespread or systematic attacks against civilians.

Hundreds of verified cases reveal a broader crisis

The UN Human Rights Office verified 546 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence between the beginning of the conflict and mid-April this year. These incidents were documented across 16 of Sudan's 18 states and involved at least 838 victims, including women, girls, men and boys.

Investigators believe the actual number of cases is far higher than official figures suggest. Fear of retaliation, social stigma, lack of access to reporting mechanisms and the collapse of many services have contributed to significant underreporting. The report describes the verified cases as only a small indication of the true scale of the crisis.

Most documented incidents were attributed to individuals wearing Rapid Support Forces (RSF) uniforms, as well as affiliated armed groups and Arab militias. The report also recorded incidents involving the Sudanese Armed Forces, allied security actors, Joint Forces and other armed groups operating in the conflict.

The abuses documented include rape, gang rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage, forced prostitution, sexual torture and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Nearly one-quarter of verified incidents involved gang rape. In one case recorded by investigators, at least ten perpetrators were involved in the rape of a young girl.

The report also highlights recurring patterns in which women and girls were abducted, detained and subjected to sexual violence over extended periods. At least 85 women and girls were documented as having been held in conditions of sexual slavery while being forced to carry out domestic labour and generate income for their captors.

Ethnic targeting and calls for accountability

Investigators found evidence suggesting that some acts of sexual violence in Darfur may constitute crimes against humanity due to their connection with widespread and systematic attacks against civilian populations.

The report describes cases in which victims were targeted because of their ethnic identity. Many members of the Masalit community in West Darfur reported being questioned about their ethnicity before being assaulted. Survivors described attackers using threats and language that indicated deliberate targeting of particular ethnic groups.

The human toll outlined in the report extends beyond the immediate violence. At least 13 victims, including women, men and children, died following particularly brutal attacks, many involving gang rape. The youngest recorded victim was nine years old. Numerous survivors suffered severe medical complications while struggling to access healthcare due to the destruction and disruption of medical facilities during the conflict.

Investigators also documented at least 59 cases in which women and girls became pregnant or gave birth following rape. The report notes that survivors frequently face social exclusion, economic hardship and ongoing psychological distress in addition to physical injuries.

Türk called for prompt, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of sexual violence committed during the conflict. He warned that continued impunity allows abuses to persist and deepens suffering among affected communities.

The report urges all parties involved in the conflict to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent sexual violence and protect civilians. It also calls on the international community to ensure that justice, accountability and support for survivors remain central elements of diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and a lasting resolution to the conflict.