UN Expert Calls for Overhaul of Global Food Systems

A United Nations human rights expert is calling for urgent global action to transform food systems, warning that current methods of food production are driving climate change, damaging ecosystems and creating serious health risks for millions of people, especially children.

Elisa Morgera, the UN Special Rapporteur on climate change and human rights, delivered the warning while presenting a new report to the Human Rights Council. She argued that governments must move away from food systems that depend heavily on fossil fuels and petrochemicals, saying the current model is contributing to environmental degradation and increasing pressure on vulnerable communities around the world.

The report comes at a time when food systems are facing growing challenges from climate-related disasters, geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts. These factors have pushed up fuel and food prices in many regions while creating greater uncertainty around food supplies and agricultural production.

Morgera said the food sector has become a major contributor to the climate crisis, accounting for roughly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Without stronger action, those emissions are expected to rise further, making it more difficult for countries to meet climate goals and protect future generations from worsening environmental impacts.

Heavy reliance on petrochemicals raises growing concerns

The report highlights the extensive use of petrochemical products throughout modern industrial agriculture, including plastics, chemical fertilisers and pesticides. According to Morgera, these products are contributing to damage across forests, soils, rivers and oceans while weakening natural systems that help regulate the climate.

The environmental consequences are closely linked to human health concerns. Pollution from agricultural chemicals, growing biodiversity loss and the expansion of highly processed food production are creating additional pressures on communities worldwide. The report points to rising levels of malnutrition, obesity and non-communicable diseases as evidence that current food systems are failing to support long-term public health.

Children and low-income communities often face the greatest risks because they are more likely to experience poor nutrition, exposure to environmental pollution and limited access to healthy food options. These impacts extend beyond health, affecting people's rights to food, clean water and a safe environment.

Morgera also expressed concern about the concentration of power within global food systems. A small number of corporations control large portions of agricultural production, land ownership and food supply chains. The report argues that this concentration of influence has made accountability more difficult and has allowed harmful practices to continue despite growing evidence of environmental and social damage.

The expert said public debates around climate action have also been complicated by misinformation campaigns, greenwashing efforts and attempts to delay reforms that would reduce dependence on fossil fuels and harmful chemicals.

Public funding should support sustainable alternatives

According to the findings, governments collectively provide more than USD 670 billion every year in support for industrial agriculture, aquaculture and large-scale fisheries. Additional subsidies continue to flow into fossil fuel, plastic and petrochemical industries, creating financial incentives that reinforce environmentally damaging practices.

Morgera argues that taxpayers are effectively funding systems that contribute to pollution, climate instability and public health costs while communities absorb the environmental and economic consequences.

The report calls for a major shift in policy priorities, with governments directing financial and legal support toward sustainable food production methods that protect both people and the planet. Indigenous communities and small-scale farmers are highlighted as important contributors to resilient food systems, with many using agricultural practices that have supported food security for generations while maintaining ecological balance.

Morgera said governments should strengthen support for agroecological farming, improve access to local markets and encourage shorter supply chains that connect producers directly with consumers. These approaches can strengthen food security while reducing environmental impacts and increasing community resilience.