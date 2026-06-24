Sudanese Refugees Face Brutal Crackdown in Egypt

Al-Nazir Al-Sadig, an 18-year-old Sudanese refugee, died in a Cairo jail amidst a severe crackdown on refugees in Egypt. Reports of beatings, extortion, and harsh detention conditions contrast with the government's claim of legal processes. This has raised concerns about refugee safety and international law adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alnazir Alsadig Sought Safety In Egypt From The Civil War In Sudan Instead | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:14 IST
Sudanese Refugees Face Brutal Crackdown in Egypt

SUDAN—Sudanese refugee Al-Nazir Al-Sadig, just 18, tragically died in a Cairo jail due to pneumonia. His death highlights a grim reality for refugees in Egypt, who face harsh conditions amidst a crackdown that defies the country's image as a refuge.

Since late last year, Egyptian authorities have intensified efforts against refugees, resulting in mass detentions and deportations, according to multiple sources. Reports describe detainees enduring overcrowding, beatings, and malnutrition in squalid jails.

These actions starkly contradict Egypt's assurances of protection under international law, raising alarm among human rights organizations and activating criticisms from UNHCR and other agencies.

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