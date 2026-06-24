Refugee Sponsorship Programme Becomes Permanent in New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has confirmed that the Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship (CORS) programme will become a permanent part of the country's refugee resettlement system after a successful trial period.

Associate Minister of Immigration Casey Costello said the pilot programme delivered encouraging results across several key areas, including employment, housing, education and social integration. The decision allows the Government and community organisations to build on the experience and partnerships developed during the trial. The permanent programme officially begins on 1 July, with organisations able to apply for approval as community sponsors from that date.

Gradual rollout planned as programme expands

During its first year, the programme will provide 50 places for refugees. From July 2027, that number will increase to 200 people annually. The move marks the first time New Zealand has established an ongoing complementary refugee resettlement pathway alongside its existing Refugee Quota Programme.

Community sponsorship models are supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and are already operating in countries such as Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The approach combines government-backed services with direct community involvement to help refugees establish stable and independent lives.

Under the programme, the Government will continue to fund essential services including immigration processing, medical assessments and international travel arrangements. Approved community organisations will take responsibility for supporting refugees after arrival, helping them secure housing, access services, find employment and build connections within local communities.

Focus on helping refugees feel at home

The Government says one of the programme's greatest strengths is the personal support provided by community groups. Families participating in the pilot were welcomed into communities where volunteers and local organisations helped them settle into daily life, access opportunities and develop a sense of belonging. Officials believe these relationships play an important role in helping refugees adapt successfully to their new environment. The permanent CORS programme will operate within New Zealand's overall refugee resettlement commitment of 1,500 places each year. As community sponsorship places increase, allocations within the Refugee Quota Programme will be adjusted to keep the total intake unchanged.

The Refugee Quota Programme will remain the country's primary humanitarian pathway. Any community sponsorship places that are not filled will be returned to the quota programme. Costello said the Government remains committed to maintaining New Zealand's annual refugee intake while supporting a model that has already demonstrated positive results. She added that successful refugee resettlement involves more than offering protection, requiring people to feel welcomed, supported and able to build a new life in their adopted home.