Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows to Shield Citizens Amidst Death Threat Controversy
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to protect citizens following Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations that MP Sanjay Dina Patil threatened protesters. Raut accused Patil of menacingly admitting to murder. Fadnavis assured action against any threats, emphasizing public safety and law enforcement's role in maintaining order.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised stern action amidst allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who has been accused of threatening protesters with death. The controversy erupted after MP Sanjay Raut claimed Patil had issued violent threats in response to protests against his political defection.
Addressing media personnel in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis stated unequivocally that any threats to public safety would not be tolerated and that police action would follow if Patil is found guilty of making such threats. Fadnavis reassured the public, underscoring that any intimidation against citizens would be dealt with swiftly and strictly.
The claims, detailed in a letter by Raut to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, allege Patil warned protesters in North-East Mumbai of fatal consequences, including boasting about past murders. The accusations have amplified tensions, coinciding with the defection of six Shiv Sena MPs, including Patil, to the faction led by Eknath Shinde, evoking widespread public outrage.
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