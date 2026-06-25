Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows to Shield Citizens Amidst Death Threat Controversy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to protect citizens following Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations that MP Sanjay Dina Patil threatened protesters. Raut accused Patil of menacingly admitting to murder. Fadnavis assured action against any threats, emphasizing public safety and law enforcement's role in maintaining order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:29 IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows to Shield Citizens Amidst Death Threat Controversy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised stern action amidst allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who has been accused of threatening protesters with death. The controversy erupted after MP Sanjay Raut claimed Patil had issued violent threats in response to protests against his political defection.

Addressing media personnel in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis stated unequivocally that any threats to public safety would not be tolerated and that police action would follow if Patil is found guilty of making such threats. Fadnavis reassured the public, underscoring that any intimidation against citizens would be dealt with swiftly and strictly.

The claims, detailed in a letter by Raut to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, allege Patil warned protesters in North-East Mumbai of fatal consequences, including boasting about past murders. The accusations have amplified tensions, coinciding with the defection of six Shiv Sena MPs, including Patil, to the faction led by Eknath Shinde, evoking widespread public outrage.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
4
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026