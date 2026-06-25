Jubilant South Africans Took To The Streets In Their Pyjamas To Sing And Dance In Celebration At Their Sides World Cup Roundof Berth Early On Thursday

In a remarkable turn of events, South Africa's Bafana Bafana celebrated a historic victory, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage after defeating South Korea 1-0. Fans flooded the streets in their pyjamas to rejoice in the early hours, marking their team's first progression beyond the group stage in several attempts.

This joyous occasion comes as a remedy to the bitter disappointment of 2010 when South Africa, as the host nation, failed to advance past the group stage. The recent triumph against South Korea in Group A secures them a spot in a knockout match against Canada in Los Angeles.

Sporting triumphs are no stranger to South Africa, with celebrated successes in rugby and cricket. However, football holds a special place in the nation's heart. The euphoric celebrations, shared by figures like Trevor Noah, suggest a renewed hope for football in South Africa, promising to elevate the sport's status in the country.