Historic Victory: South Africa's Bafana Bafana Advance to World Cup Knockouts

South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, thrilled fans by advancing to the World Cup knockout stage after a historic win against South Korea. This success erases memories of their 2010 disappointment and has sparked massive celebrations across the country, with renowned personalities joining in the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jubilant South Africans Took To The Streets In Their Pyjamas To Sing And Dance In Celebration At Their Sides World Cup Roundof Berth Early On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:40 IST
Historic Victory: South Africa's Bafana Bafana Advance to World Cup Knockouts
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In a remarkable turn of events, South Africa's Bafana Bafana celebrated a historic victory, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage after defeating South Korea 1-0. Fans flooded the streets in their pyjamas to rejoice in the early hours, marking their team's first progression beyond the group stage in several attempts.

This joyous occasion comes as a remedy to the bitter disappointment of 2010 when South Africa, as the host nation, failed to advance past the group stage. The recent triumph against South Korea in Group A secures them a spot in a knockout match against Canada in Los Angeles.

Sporting triumphs are no stranger to South Africa, with celebrated successes in rugby and cricket. However, football holds a special place in the nation's heart. The euphoric celebrations, shared by figures like Trevor Noah, suggest a renewed hope for football in South Africa, promising to elevate the sport's status in the country.

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