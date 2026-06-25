Park Ji-Sung Criticizes South Korea's Lackluster World Cup Performance

In the wake of South Korea's World Cup defeat to South Africa, football legend Park Ji-Sung has voiced his disapproval over the team's performance. Highlighting a recurring issue, Park lamented the absence of a strategic offensive plan, drawing comparisons to the team's 2014 campaign that ended in disappointment.

South Korea suffered a 1-0 loss against South Africa, a defeat that now threatens their chances of direct qualification to the tournament's next stage. The team's fate hangs in the balance, relying on the performance of other teams to possibly secure one of the best third-place slots for a spot in the round of 32.

Despite an initial victory against Czechia, subsequent narrow defeats to Mexico and South Africa have painted a grim picture for South Korea. Park recalled the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and expressed skepticism over the team's current form, suggesting they may struggle to perform on the global stage.