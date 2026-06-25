FIFA Upholds Themba Zwane Suspension, South Africa's Appeal Denied

FIFA has dismissed the appeal filed by South Africa against the three-match suspension handed to midfielder Themba Zwane. The South African Football Association announced this on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction with the decision.

In its statement, the association conveyed disappointment, stating, 'We are disheartened by the outcome because we firmly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offense that Themba is said to have committed.'

The decision means that Zwane will miss the next three matches, a blow to the team as they contend with upcoming fixtures without one of their key players.