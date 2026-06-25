FIFA Upholds Themba Zwane Suspension, South Africa's Appeal Denied

FIFA has rejected South Africa's appeal to overturn the three-match ban imposed on midfielder Themba Zwane. The South African Football Association expressed disappointment, arguing that the punishment is excessively harsh for the alleged offense. The decision maintains Zwane's suspension for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fifa Has Dismissed South Africas Appeal Against A Threematch Suspension For Midfielder Themba Zwane | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:59 IST
FIFA Upholds Themba Zwane Suspension, South Africa's Appeal Denied

FIFA has dismissed the appeal filed by South Africa against the three-match suspension handed to midfielder Themba Zwane. The South African Football Association announced this on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction with the decision.

In its statement, the association conveyed disappointment, stating, 'We are disheartened by the outcome because we firmly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offense that Themba is said to have committed.'

The decision means that Zwane will miss the next three matches, a blow to the team as they contend with upcoming fixtures without one of their key players.

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