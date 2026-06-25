Turmoil Over Iran Deal: Clashes in Washington and Concerns in the Gulf

In a heated exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump and Senator Bill Cassidy clashed over a preliminary agreement with Iran, overshadowing efforts to rally support among Gulf allies. The confrontation reflects broader skepticism of the deal, as Washington seeks approval for its approach to Tehran.

Amidst the ongoing tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio completed a Gulf tour, aiming to reassure allies who express serious concerns about the agreement. The discussions centered on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, crucial for oil shipments, as Iran extends its influence over this vital waterway despite global opposition to their control measures.

The uncertainty surrounding the Iran deal impacts international relations and market dynamics, pushing oil prices and diplomatic negotiations to the forefront. The accord's controversial aspects, including sanctions and military provisions, continue to provoke debate as regional entities and international powers evaluate its implications.