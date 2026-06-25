H&M Adapts to Sizzling Summers with Lighter Collections

Fashion retailer H&M is shifting its collection and marketing strategy to accommodate rising temperatures and prolonged summer seasons, CEO Daniel Erver announced. This change comes as Europe endures a severe heatwave, prompting the brand to create lighter autumn collections to attract consumers facing soaring temperatures until September.

The unseasonably warm weather affects back-to-school sales, where shoppers traditionally purchase more insulated clothing. This has caused disruptions in predictable sourcing and marketing calendars, resulting in surpluses and markdowns. Erver highlighted the importance of versatile material mixtures that align with scorching temperatures, especially in regions like southern Europe, parts of Asia, and the southern United States.

Global retailers must adjust to unpredictable climate patterns, driven by global warming, which affect purchase behaviors. Items like shorts, tank tops, and swimwear gain prominence during heatwaves, Erver noted. Despite these adjustments, H&M cautions that sales fluctuations from climate impacts remain short-term, with June sales expected to remain flat compared to the previous year. The retailer continues to seek strategies to revitalize growth amid competition with low-cost online brands such as Shein and Zara.