Elon Musk Faces Legal Battle Over $1 Million Giveaway Claims

A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify in lawsuits alleging that he defrauded voters in swing states before the 2024 election through a misleading $1 million-a-day giveaway. Plaintiffs claim that winners were not chosen randomly, conflicting with Musk's assertions. Legal proceedings continue as allegations of deception unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge Ordered Elon Musk To Testify Under Oath In Two Proposed Class Actions Accusing Him Of Defrauding Voters In Swing States Before The Election By Promising A Millionaday Giveaway In A Decision On Thursday | Updated: 26-06-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 01:11 IST
Elon Musk Faces Legal Battle Over $1 Million Giveaway Claims
Elon Musk

A federal judge has mandated Elon Musk to testify under oath concerning allegations of voter defraudment related to a promised $1 million-a-day giveaway ahead of the 2024 election. The lawsuits question the legitimacy of the giveaway conducted in swing states.

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower from Austin, Texas, recommended that Musk and America PAC must face claims of misleading voters to provide personal information under false pretenses. The lawsuits accuse them of selecting winners who could potentially serve as spokespeople rather than selecting them randomly as promised.

Judge Hightower remains uncertain if Musk acted recklessly, as America PAC Director Christopher Young expressed surprise at Musk's choice of language. The legal journey continues as U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman reviews these developments. Meanwhile, Musk's legal team and the plaintiffs remain unresponsive or without comments on these unfolding events.

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