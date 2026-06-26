Rescue Efforts Continue Amidst Devastation in Venezuela After Twin Earthquakes

Venezuela is grappling with the aftereffects of catastrophic twin earthquakes that struck the nation on Wednesday. The coastal city of La Guaira found itself at the epicenter of the devastation, with traumatized residents using bare hands to search for survivors amid towering debris.

Carlos Borges, one of the local rescuers, expressed frustration over the severe shortage of necessary machinery like backhoes, which hampered coordinated rescue operations. Official reports estimate the death toll could surpass 10,000, as nearly 200 confirmed fatalities and over 1,500 injuries have already been reported.

Despite the chaos, international aid is being desperately awaited from countries like Spain, the United States, Mexico, and Qatar. The Venezuelan government has urged the private sector to lend heavy machinery to facilitate a more effective rescue mission while the military is establishing field hospitals to cope with the overwhelming medical needs.