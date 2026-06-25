Drone Debris Fell In The Industrial Area In Ufa

An incident involving drone debris occurred in Ufa's industrial zone, as confirmed by the local governor of Russia's Bashkortostan region. However, operations at the city's significant oil refineries remain unaffected.

No injuries were reported in the aftermath of the drone attack, which was efficiently repelled, according to Governor Radiy Khabirov. He emphasized that production processes continue as per normal, underscoring Ufa's resilience.

Located 1,400 kilometers east of the Russian-Ukraine border, Ufa remains a critical industrial area in Russia, showcasing its ability to withstand potential threats with minimal disruption.