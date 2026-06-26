Why Fixing Climate Change Means Rethinking Food

A United Nations human rights expert has warned that the way the world produces, distributes and consumes food is deepening climate, environmental and public health pressures, especially for children and low-income communities.

Elisa Morgera, the UN Special Rapporteur on climate change and human rights, has called for urgent global action to transform how food is produced and financed. Presenting a report to the Human Rights Council, she warned that current food systems remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels and petrochemicals, from chemical fertilisers and pesticides to plastics used across agricultural supply chains.

The warning comes at a time when food systems are already under strain from climate-related disasters, geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts. These pressures have raised fuel and food prices in many regions and created fresh uncertainty around agricultural production and supply.

From Farms to Fossil Fuels: Food's Climate Footprint

Food systems are often seen as vulnerable to climate shocks: droughts, floods, heatwaves and disrupted harvests, but Morgera's report highlights the other side of the equation. The food sector is also a major contributor to the climate crisis, accounting for roughly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

If emissions from food production continue to rise, countries will find it harder to meet climate goals and protect communities from worsening environmental harm. The challenge is particularly difficult because food production is essential. Governments cannot simply reduce supply, so they must change how food is produced, transported, processed and supported.

Modern industrial agriculture depends heavily on inputs linked to fossil-fuel systems. Plastics, fertilisers and pesticides have helped shape high-output farming, but they have also contributed to pollution and ecological damage across forests, soils, rivers and oceans. The concern is not only about emissions, but also about the weakening of natural systems that help regulate the climate and sustain long-term food security. When soils degrade, biodiversity declines and water systems are polluted, the food system becomes less resilient to the very climate shocks it is helping to intensify.

A Silent Health Crisis Growing on Our Plates

The report links the environmental cost of food production to a growing public health burden. Pollution from agricultural chemicals, biodiversity loss and the spread of highly processed food production are adding pressure on communities already struggling with poor nutrition and limited access to healthy food.

Current food systems are contributing to malnutrition in some communities while also feeding rising levels of obesity and non-communicable diseases in others. That contradiction shows why the issue cannot be reduced to food quantity alone. The quality, safety and accessibility of food matter just as much.

Children and low-income communities face some of the greatest risks as they are more likely to experience poor nutrition, exposure to pollution and limited access to healthier food choices. These harms affect more than individual health. They touch basic rights, including the rights to food, clean water and a safe environment.

Therefore, food-system failures can deepen inequality by placing the heaviest burdens on people with the least power to avoid them.

Billions in Subsidies Are Propping Up a Broken System

Governments collectively provide more than USD 670 billion every year in support for industrial agriculture, aquaculture and large-scale fisheries. Additional subsidies continue to flow into fossil fuel, plastic and petrochemical industries. Morgera's argument is that taxpayers are helping finance systems that contribute to pollution, climate instability and public health costs. Communities then absorb the consequences through environmental damage, higher health risks and greater vulnerability to climate disruption.

Many governments have committed to climate action and sustainable development, yet public subsidies continue to reinforce production models that depend on fossil fuels, chemical inputs and large-scale industrial supply chains. Changing that system will not be simple. Industrial agriculture is deeply embedded in global markets, food prices, trade flows and rural employment. Reforms could face resistance from corporations, subsidy beneficiaries and sectors linked to fertilisers, pesticides, plastics and fossil fuels. Governments will also need to manage concerns about food affordability, farmer livelihoods and supply stability.

According to the report, the current financial architecture is part of the problem. If public money continues to support environmentally damaging systems, the transition to healthier and more resilient food production will remain limited.

Who Controls the Future of Food?

The report also raises concerns about concentration of power in global food systems. A small number of corporations control large portions of agricultural production, land ownership and food supply chains. The concentration can make accountability harder, especially when environmental and health harms are spread across complex global networks.

Morgera also warned that public debate around food and climate action has been complicated by misinformation, greenwashing and efforts to delay reforms, which suggests that the coming struggle over food-system transformation will not be only technical. It will also be political and economic.

The alternatives identified in the report include stronger support for agroecological farming, better access to local markets and shorter supply chains that connect producers more directly with consumers. Indigenous communities and small-scale farmers are highlighted as important contributors to resilient food systems, with practices that have supported food security while maintaining ecological balance.

These approaches are not presented as a quick fix as they would require policy support, investment and legal protection. They point to a different direction: food systems designed not only for output, but for climate resilience, public health and community control.

What happens next will depend on whether governments are willing to shift incentives. The key signals to watch include subsidy reform, new limits on harmful petrochemical inputs, stronger backing for small-scale and Indigenous food producers, investment in local markets and responses from major agribusiness and petrochemical companies.