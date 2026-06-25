Tensions Escalate: Cargo Ship Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Cargo Ship Reported A Suspected Attack As It Attempted To Pass Through The Strait Of Hormuz Close To The Coast Of Oman On Thursday

A cargo ship, the Ever Lovely, sustained a projected strike while traversing the Strait of Hormuz, the UKMTO confirmed on Thursday. This ongoing situation underscores the heightened risks faced in the Gulf, where multiple vessels have been stranded since the escalation of the Iran conflict in late February.

The vessel, flying under a Singapore flag, was attacked approximately 7.5 nautical miles from the port of Dahit, Oman. Initial evaluations by British maritime security entities have categorized the episode as an attack. Authorities are currently examining the incident while advising other ships to proceed with heightened vigilance.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have declared that only vessels using Iran-designated shipping corridors would be assured safe passage, with repercussions promised for non-adherence. Despite damage inflicted on the Ever Lovely’s bridge, no casualties or environmental damage were reported. Investigations continue as Evergreen, the ship's Taiwanese owner, remains unavailable for official comment.