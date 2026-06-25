Tear Gas and Tension: Kenyan Protest Commemorates Fallen Demonstrators
Kenyan police discharged tear gas to quash protests in Nairobi marking the second anniversary of demonstrations against government tax hikes. With 355 arrests made, tensions rose as participants sought to remember those killed during past protests. Calls for justice and accountability from authorities remain urgent.
In a forceful response to public dissent, Kenyan police deployed tear gas in Nairobi on Thursday to disperse crowds marking the anniversary of anti-government demonstrations. These protests, which joined voices against tax hikes and the cost of living, have rekindled memories of those who lost their lives during similar unrest two years ago.
Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen acknowledged the inconvenience caused by stringent security measures that led to 355 arrests nationwide. 'We regret the disruption these measures caused while appreciating their effectiveness in keeping order,' he stated, following attempts to thwart the peaceful assembly.
As the streets of central Nairobi fell silent with shuttered businesses, protesters and opposition leaders assembled to honor deceased demonstrators and demand accountability for police actions. Calls intensified for President William Ruto to ensure justice and recompense for those affected by purported security service excesses.
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