Diplomatic Talks Define Future of Hormuz Strait
Iran and Oman plan discussions to shape the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed a commitment to collaborative talks with Omani counterparts post productive communications. Oman assured no transit tolls in forthcoming arrangements for the strategic waterway.
Iran and Oman are set to initiate discussions aimed at defining the administration and maritime services of the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. This development follows a recent joint statement made in Muscat.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated via social media that he held a productive conversation with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to engage in dialogue with neighboring countries.
During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Gulf Arab ministers, Omani officials confirmed that upcoming arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz would exclude the implementation of transit tolls.
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