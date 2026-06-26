Tensions Rising: Strait of Hormuz Passage Uncertainty

Irans Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi Said Safe Passage Through The Strait Of Hormuz Could Not Be Guaranteed Without Coordination With Iran

In a recent statement, Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, issued a stern warning about the critical coordination required for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the potential suspension of routes lacking Iranian cooperation.

The announcement, made via the social media platform X on Friday, underscores regional tensions affecting this pivotal maritime corridor.

This development follows the efforts by Oman, in conjunction with the International Maritime Organization, to establish temporary routes through the strait, igniting further diplomatic discourse.