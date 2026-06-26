Tensions Rising: Strait of Hormuz Passage Uncertainty

Iran's deputy foreign minister warns that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires coordination with Iran. Without this cooperation, designated routes might be suspended, complicating international navigation. The warning followed new temporary routes designated by Oman and the International Maritime Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi Said Safe Passage Through The Strait Of Hormuz Could Not Be Guaranteed Without Coordination With Iran | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:01 IST
Tensions Rising: Strait of Hormuz Passage Uncertainty
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In a recent statement, Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, issued a stern warning about the critical coordination required for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the potential suspension of routes lacking Iranian cooperation.

The announcement, made via the social media platform X on Friday, underscores regional tensions affecting this pivotal maritime corridor.

This development follows the efforts by Oman, in conjunction with the International Maritime Organization, to establish temporary routes through the strait, igniting further diplomatic discourse.

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