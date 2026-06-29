Race Against Time: Rescuers Strive to Find Survivors in Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath
Rescue teams are urgently searching for survivors after two devastating earthquakes hit Venezuela, leaving nearly 1,500 dead and thousands missing. Foreign rescue teams have joined efforts in the hardest-hit areas. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced measures to support recovery, as international aid and challenges in rescue operations persist.
Rescue teams in Venezuela are in a desperate race to find survivors after a pair of powerful earthquakes struck the nation this week, leaving nearly 1,500 people dead and many more missing. Encouraging signs of life occasionally surfaced amidst efforts hampered by ongoing aftershocks.
Foreign rescue teams have poured into La Guaira, the worst-hit region, where collapsed buildings and infrastructure damage have left tens of thousands unaccounted for. Amid adversity, the interim government, led by Delcy Rodriguez, is pushing forward with rescue and recovery operations, helping restore infrastructure like electricity and assessing building safety.
Despite these strides, challenges remain, including tightened access to relief areas and limited heavy equipment for rescue workers. The government and international rescue teams strive to find and rescue those still trapped while dealing with the increasing humanitarian demands on the ground.
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Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle to Save Lives in Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath