New Zealand Hosts Pacific Ministers to Strengthen Tuna Management

New Zealand is welcoming fisheries ministers from across the Pacific as Wellington hosts the annual Forum Fisheries Ministerial Committee, a key meeting focused on protecting one of the region's most valuable natural resources. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is chairing the gathering, which brings together representatives from 17 members of the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) to discuss the future of sustainable fisheries management.

The meeting highlights the close partnership between New Zealand and Pacific Island nations, which share responsibility for managing tuna stocks that support economies, jobs and food security throughout the region. The discussions will continue until 2 July.

Tuna remains a lifeline for Pacific economies

The Western and Central Pacific Ocean supplies more than half of the world's tuna, with an estimated value of around US$9.9 billion. Nearly 80 per cent of this catch comes from the Exclusive Economic Zones of Pacific Island FFA member countries, making tuna one of the most important economic resources for many island nations.

Ministers will focus on strengthening the management of shared fish stocks, particularly South Pacific albacore, while working with other fishing nations to establish sustainable catch limits across both national waters and the high seas. These efforts are designed to protect fish populations while ensuring coastal communities continue to benefit from the industry for years to come.

Shane Jones said New Zealand shares a strong commitment with its Pacific neighbours to safeguard fisheries that move across national boundaries. He noted that species such as tuna migrate throughout the Pacific, making international cooperation essential for maintaining healthy fish stocks and supporting regional prosperity.

Regional cooperation extends beyond fisheries

Alongside the fisheries ministerial meeting, New Zealand is also hosting the Regional Fisheries Ministers Meeting this week with support from the Pacific community. The wider forum addresses broader ocean governance and regional marine issues. Established in 1979, the Forum Fisheries Agency plays a central role in helping Pacific nations manage shared fisheries resources and coordinate regional policies. The annual ministerial meeting also provides strategic direction for the agency and oversight of its work.

New Zealand and Australia remain two of the agency's major financial supporters through their international development cooperation programmes. As Pacific countries continue working together, the meetings reinforce a shared commitment to protecting marine resources while increasing the economic value fisheries bring to communities across the region.