Belgium's Unexpected Showdown with Senegal in World Cup
Belgium, after a rocky start at the World Cup, topped their group and now face Senegal in the Round of 32. Defender Zeno Debast expressed surprise at facing the African side, especially after Belgium's strong win against New Zealand. Despite challenges, confidence is high for the upcoming clash.
Belgium overcame challenges to progress as group leaders in the World Cup but now face a formidable opponent, Senegal, in the Round of 32. Defender Zeno Debast acknowledged the unexpected match-up, stating the team had not anticipated meeting the African champions so early in the knockout stages.
The Red Devils found their rhythm in a decisive 5-1 victory over New Zealand, after uninspiring performances against Egypt and Iran. Originally set to face South Korea, a surprising result from the Democratic Republic of Congo reshuffled the draw, now pairing Belgium with Senegal.
While Debast is still recovering from a leg injury, positive MRI results have allowed him to rejoin team training, hopeful to contribute. The Belgian side remains optimistic, focusing on maintaining the momentum from their final group match to outplay Senegal and advance further.
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