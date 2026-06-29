Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping In Beijing For Talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing for strategic talks, according to the Belarusian presidential Telegram channel, Pul Pervogo.

Emphasizing that relations between China and Belarus have reached a historic peak, President Xi expressed positive sentiments echoed by Lukashenko.

This diplomatic meeting follows Lukashenko's recent discussions with Russian President Putin, amidst growing tensions with Ukraine.