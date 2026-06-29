Historic Peak: Lukashenko and Xi Jinping Discuss Strengthening Ties

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss enhancing relations, which they describe as at a 'historic peak.' The meeting follows Lukashenko's recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst rising tensions involving Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia's ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping In Beijing For Talks | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:11 IST
Historic Peak: Lukashenko and Xi Jinping Discuss Strengthening Ties
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Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing for strategic talks, according to the Belarusian presidential Telegram channel, Pul Pervogo.

Emphasizing that relations between China and Belarus have reached a historic peak, President Xi expressed positive sentiments echoed by Lukashenko.

This diplomatic meeting follows Lukashenko's recent discussions with Russian President Putin, amidst growing tensions with Ukraine.

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