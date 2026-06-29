Supreme Showdown: Trump vs. Fed - Independence Tested

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, highlighting a vital test of the Fed's independence. Trump alleged mortgage fraud against Cook, the first Black woman to serve in this role. The decision underscores the delicate balance of power and independence in U.S. governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:25 IST
Supreme Showdown: Trump vs. Fed - Independence Tested
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In a significant decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, thereby affirming the central bank's independence. The ruling, split 5-4, underscored the complex dynamics between presidential power and the institutional autonomy of the Federal Reserve.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by another conservative and the court's liberal justices, wrote that Trump failed to provide Cook with necessary procedural protections. This case shines a light on the ongoing tensions surrounding Trump's presidency and his efforts to wield more influence over the Fed by attempting to dismiss a key official based on unproven allegations.

Cook, the first Black woman to hold the governor post, celebrated the decision as a victory for policy-making free from political encroachments. She argued Trump's motives were policy disagreements rather than legitimate causes for removal. This ruling, juxtaposed with another recent order allowing Trump to fire a Democratic FTC member, reveals the ongoing recalibration of checks and balances in U.S. governance.

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