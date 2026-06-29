Supreme Court Backs Trump's Power Over Regulatory Agency Members

The U.S. Supreme Court bolstered former President Trump's authority, backing his dismissal of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter, thus overturning a precedent that limited presidential removal power over certain agency leaders. This ruling, decided by the conservative majority, does not affect the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court On Monday Backed Donald Trumps Firing Of A Democratic Federal Trade Commission Member | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:24 IST
Supreme Court Backs Trump's Power Over Regulatory Agency Members
Donald Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court has enhanced the powers of former President Donald Trump, supporting his decision to remove Democratic Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter. This 6-3 decision by the court's conservative majority overturns a 1935 precedent that protected certain regulatory agency leaders from being dismissed at will by the president.

While the ruling backs Trump's move against the FTC, the court made it clear that this decision should not be regarded as compromising the Federal Reserve's autonomy. However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with the liberal justices, voiced concerns that it centralizes excessive control in the presidential office, a power she argues was not intended by the founders.

Trump hailed the decision as a confirmation of presidential authority under Article II. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and antimonopoly advocates, warn it could erode independent oversight of major corporations. Previously, lower courts had blocked Trump's action, citing it violated statutory protections afforded to FTC members.

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