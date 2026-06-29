South Africa Launches First National Science Month

South Africa is set to celebrate science on a much larger scale with the launch of its first National Science Month, marking a major shift from the annual National Science Week that has been held since 2000. The month-long initiative, led by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), is designed to bring science, technology and innovation closer to people from all walks of life while highlighting their role in solving everyday challenges.

The inaugural programme, which carries the theme "Science, Technology and Innovation Are for Everyone," will officially begin on Saturday at the Vaal University of Technology in Sebokeng. Through exhibitions, public engagements and interactive activities, the initiative seeks to encourage greater scientific literacy and inspire wider participation in research, innovation and technology.

A Month Dedicated to Science for Everyone

Announcing the programme, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Blade Nzimande said expanding National Science Week into National Science Month creates greater opportunities for people to engage with science and understand its importance in everyday life. He explained that the initiative is intended to demonstrate how science helps society understand both the natural and social world while driving technological innovation and providing practical solutions to complex challenges. According to the Minister, stronger public appreciation of science is essential for building state capacity, supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life for South Africans.

The official launch event will feature an extensive exhibition with 132 stands and more than 100 exhibitors, including leading research institutions, universities and organisations such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Visitors will have the opportunity to explore scientific discoveries, emerging technologies and research projects from across the country.

Activities Across the Country

National Science Month has been designed to reach a wide audience, including learners, educators, university students, researchers, innovators, industry representatives, journalists, indigenous knowledge holders, STEM professionals, government departments and the general public.

Over 31 days, participating organisations will host activities across several provinces, covering 14 thematic areas that showcase the broad impact of science and innovation. Topics include technology and innovation, healthcare, environmental conservation, education, service delivery and other fields where scientific research contributes to improving people's lives.

The programme encourages hands-on learning, public discussions, exhibitions and community outreach activities that help make scientific knowledge more accessible while encouraging young people to consider careers in science, engineering and technology. By extending the programme to a full month, the Department hopes to provide more communities with opportunities to participate and experience how science contributes to economic development and everyday problem-solving.

Celebrating South Africa's Scientific Achievements

The Minister said National Science Month also provides an opportunity to recognise South Africa's significant contributions to global scientific research and innovation. Among the achievements highlighted are the country's role as a co-host of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the world's largest radio astronomy project, and its operation of the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT), one of the leading astronomical research facilities in the Southern Hemisphere.

He also pointed to the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, which supports advanced research, drug development and the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis. Another milestone highlighted was the approval granted by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) for Biovac to begin clinical trials of its oral cholera vaccine.

Professor Nzimande noted that South Africa continues to possess one of the continent's strongest public science systems but stressed that sustained investment and broader public participation are essential to meet future scientific and technological needs.

He called on citizens across the country to take part in National Science Month by visiting participating institutions and engaging with the wide range of activities planned throughout July. According to the Minister, strengthening scientific awareness is not only about celebrating research achievements but also about using science, technology and innovation to address pressing national challenges such as unemployment, poverty, healthcare, education, energy security, water supply, crime and migration.