Mexican President Vows No Protection Amid Energy Exec Abuse Scandal

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged not to protect anyone involved in the abuse scandal surrounding ex-Pemex chief Victor Rodriguez. A video allegedly showing Rodriguez assaulting his wife has surfaced, prompting an investigation. Sheinbaum rejects any further government roles for Rodriguez, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance against violence towards women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vowed On Monday That She Would Not Protect Anyone After A Video Appeared To Show The Former Head Of State Energy Company Pemex | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:28 IST
Mexican President Vows No Protection Amid Energy Exec Abuse Scandal
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a firm stand against domestic violence following the release of a disturbing video allegedly featuring former Pemex CEO Victor Rodriguez abusing his wife.

The footage, purportedly recorded on a home surveillance system in March 2026, was posted to YouTube by Rodriguez's wife, Maria Felicia Jimenez. Although Reuters has not independently verified it, the video has sparked an official investigation.

Rodriguez, who resigned from Pemex in May, has issued a statement expressing his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Meanwhile, Sheinbaum reaffirmed her administration's commitment to protecting women's rights, underlining Rodriguez's exclusion from future governmental roles.

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