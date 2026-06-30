Mexican President's Firm Stance Amid High-Profile Abuse Allegation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a firm stance following the release of a controversial video showing Victor Rodriguez, former Pemex head, allegedly abusing his wife. Committed to transparency and justice, Sheinbaum made clear that no one, regardless of their status, would be protected from legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Vowed On Monday That She Would Not Protect Anyone After A Video Appeared To Show The Former Head Of State Energy Company Pemex | Updated: 30-06-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 02:24 IST
Mexican President's Firm Stance Amid High-Profile Abuse Allegation
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly declared on Monday that she would ensure the law is upheld following the surfacing of a troubling video. The video, posted on YouTube, allegedly shows former Pemex chief Victor Rodriguez violently abusing his wife, Maria Felicia Jimenez.

The footage, captured via a home surveillance system on March 15, reveals Rodriguez physically assaulting Jimenez in their living room, prompting significant public outcry. Rodriguez, who announced his departure from Pemex in a May video with Sheinbaum, could not be reached for comment. He stated on his X account that he would step back from public duties while cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.

Sheinbaum, during her press briefing, emphasized her unwavering stance against violence towards women, asserting that Rodriguez would not hold another government role under her leadership. The Morelos state Attorney General's office has launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Jimenez seeks protection and spotlighted the issue of power misuse, appealing for intervention as she faces potential repercussions for speaking out.

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