Explosion at Venezuelan Oil Rig Injures Eight
An explosion at a PDVSA-operated oil rig in Apure state, Venezuela, resulted in eight workers being injured. The injured individuals were taken to Colombia for medical treatment. PDVSA has yet to comment on the incident.
An explosion at a rig managed by the state-operated oil firm PDVSA in Venezuela's Apure state injured at least eight workers, according to sources on Monday.
The injured were transported to the neighboring nation of Colombia for necessary medical treatment, as confirmed by sources and social media video evidence. PDVSA, however, did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.
The lack of immediate response from PDVSA raises questions about the company's crisis management and communication strategies in the wake of such severe incidents.