VAR Controversy: Germany's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Penalty Drama Against Paraguay

In a dramatic World Cup contest, Paraguay knocked out Germany after a controversial VAR decision disallowed Jonathan Tah's extra-time goal. Bastian Schweinsteiger suggested this impacted Tah's penalty miss in the shootout, as Germany suffered an early exit amidst psychological and technical challenges in high-stake matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:52 IST
VAR Controversy: Germany's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Penalty Drama Against Paraguay
Germany players look dejected after Nick Woltemade has his penalty saved during the penalty shootout (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger spoke to German broadcaster ARD, highlighting the psychological impact of Jonathan Tah's disallowed goal during Germany's World Cup 2026 defeat to Paraguay. Schweinsteiger pondered the emotional burden of VAR controversies during knockout games and their potential impact on players.

Jonathan Tah's would-be winning goal in extra time was nullified by VAR, leading to Germany's eventual loss in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Schweinsteiger argued that the mental toll of the reversed decision lingered with Tah, affecting his clarity during his subsequent penalty miss.

Defending Tah, Schweinsteiger emphasized that penalties are the test of brave players, not just technical prowess. The former player remarked on the cruel nature of football, as Germany exited the tournament in their earliest World Cup defeat, while Paraguay advanced to the Round of 16 amid significant ranking disparities and a rare penalty defeat for Germany.

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