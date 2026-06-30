Uttarakhand's Milestone: Dhami's Unprecedented Five-Year Tenure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will etch his name in history on July 4, becoming the first BJP leader in the state to maintain a continuous five-year tenure in office. This achievement comes in the wake of the veteran Congress leader, the late Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who was the state's only other Chief Minister to complete a full five-year term.

Dhami originally took office as Chief Minister on July 4, 2021. Post the 2022 assembly elections, Dhami was reaffirmed as the party's choice to lead, marking his distinction as the sole Chief Minister in Uttarakhand to secure a second consecutive term amidst the state's often volatile political landscape since its inception in 2000, having cycled through 10 Chief Ministers. Tiwari's tenure spanned from March 2, 2002, to March 7, 2007.

During his tenure, Dhami has prioritized governance and development, highlighted by the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 17 development projects totaling ₹123.79 crore in Champawat. This event saw eight projects worth ₹27.79 crore opened and groundwork started for nine new initiatives valued at ₹96 crore.

Among these developments was the Jim Corbett Trail, established at ₹3.49 crore, integrating construction and renovation efforts across several district sites tied to the iconic wildlife figure. A ceremony marked the beginning of the City Centre development at Champawat Bus Station Roadways. In Champawat, Dhami also unveiled significant advancements in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Notably, a state-of-the-art MRI machine, valued at around Rs 6 crore, funded under the CSR initiative with ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, highlights healthcare improvements. March this year commemorated the administration's four-year milestone, celebrated by public events, including a pivotal program in Dehradun named "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar - Four Years of Excellence, Uttarakhand Moving Forward on the Path of Continuous Progress." Addressing attendees, Dhami emphasized the double-engine government's commitment to cultivating a "strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand," driven by the principle of "Development as well as Heritage."