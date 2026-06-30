Asian Stocks Rally Surges, Dollar Strengthens: A Market Reawakening

Asian stocks soared at quarter's end, with notable gains in Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI. Concurrently, the dollar surged, reaching a four-decade high against the yen. Despite geopolitical tensions, Brent crude prices stabilized. Expert analysts foresee global economic growth resuming, bolstered by strong performances in technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Stocks Surged At The End Of A Sparkling Quarter On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:54 IST
Asian Stocks Rally Surges, Dollar Strengthens: A Market Reawakening
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Asian stocks ended the quarter on a high note, with Japan's Nikkei climbing 1.6% and South Korea's KOSPI surging 3% due to robust performances from tech sectors. The dollar's resurgence saw the yen hit a four-decade low, as U.S. economic strength prompts a reevaluation of interest rate expectations.

Oil prices have stabilized, with Brent crude futures reaching pre-war levels at $72.49 a barrel. Meanwhile, European futures are expected to open stronger, while a combination of U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming appearance will shape future dollar movements.

In Asia, Taiwan's stock performance soared over 46% this quarter, contrasting with the underwhelming numbers from Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. Analysts attribute the upward trends to strong chipmaker performances, although they note foreign investors are cautious, diversifying their portfolios amidst fears of overexposure to tech-heavy markets.

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