India and Saudi Arabia Forge New Water Cooperation MoU

In a significant step towards bolstering diplomatic ties, India and Saudi Arabia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on water resources. The agreement was signed during the Saudi Water Week event in Jeddah, highlighting a mutual commitment to sustainable water management and capacity development.

The MoU, finalized by India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, and Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, sets the stage for future cooperation in irrigation networks and allied fields. The agreement underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two nations and their dedication to resource conservation.

In addition to the MoU, Indian diplomatic officials engaged in discussions on consular and community welfare matters with Saudi counterparts. These engagements further solidify the expanding bilateral relations, paving the way for strengthened cooperation on various fronts, including the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.