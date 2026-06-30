Controversial No-Bid Contract for East Wing Ballroom
Last year, the White House awarded a no-bid contract worth up to $500 million for the East Wing ballroom's construction. The Washington Post reported this on Tuesday, with Reuters unable to immediately verify the details. The contract award has garnered significant attention and scrutiny.
Last year, the White House officials awarded a significant no-bid contract valued at up to $500 million for constructing the East Wing ballroom, as reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday.
The agreement, seen by the Post, highlights the large financial commitment undertaken without a competitive bidding process, raising concerns and discussions among political circles.
Despite the report's details, Reuters stated it could not immediately verify the information, leaving questions about the contract's transparency and decision-making processes.