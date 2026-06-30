White House Officials Last Year Awarded A Nobid Contract Worth Up To Million For The Construction Of The East Wing Ballroom

Last year, the White House officials awarded a significant no-bid contract valued at up to $500 million for constructing the East Wing ballroom, as reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday.

The agreement, seen by the Post, highlights the large financial commitment undertaken without a competitive bidding process, raising concerns and discussions among political circles.

Despite the report's details, Reuters stated it could not immediately verify the information, leaving questions about the contract's transparency and decision-making processes.