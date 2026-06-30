A Czech Ode to Argentina: From Murals to Messi

Czech soccer fan Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec's home in Bukovka serves as a tribute to the Argentine national football team, featuring sky-blue decor, murals, and statues of legends like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Urbanec's passion for Argentina's football culture shines in his decorated van and his faith in the team's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | If You Didnt Know That Czech Soccer Fan Miloslav Curby Urbanec Was Fascinated By The Argentine National Team | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:42 IST
A Czech Ode to Argentina: From Murals to Messi

In the quiet Czech village of Bukovka, soccer fan Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec has transformed his home into a vivid tribute to the Argentine national football team.

The abode showcases sky-blue and white hues, reminiscent of Argentina's iconic team strip, while a life-size statue of Diego Maradona and a mural of Lionel Messi proclaim Urbanec's deep admiration for Argentine football legends.

Urbanec, who named his son Lionel in Messi's honor, is confident about Argentina's chances in upcoming tournaments, reflecting on his lifelong passion that began while watching the 1978 World Cup with his father.

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