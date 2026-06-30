If You Didnt Know That Czech Soccer Fan Miloslav Curby Urbanec Was Fascinated By The Argentine National Team

In the quiet Czech village of Bukovka, soccer fan Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec has transformed his home into a vivid tribute to the Argentine national football team.

The abode showcases sky-blue and white hues, reminiscent of Argentina's iconic team strip, while a life-size statue of Diego Maradona and a mural of Lionel Messi proclaim Urbanec's deep admiration for Argentine football legends.

Urbanec, who named his son Lionel in Messi's honor, is confident about Argentina's chances in upcoming tournaments, reflecting on his lifelong passion that began while watching the 1978 World Cup with his father.