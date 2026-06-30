Supreme Court Bolsters Fed's Independence Amid Political Challenges

The United States Supreme Court has recently delivered rulings that, while reinforcing the Federal Reserve's independence, have left the central bank more isolated as potentially the last agency operating with expertise-based executive power, free from presidential dismissal threats.

The rulings have sparked discussions about the Fed's special treatment regarding its independence and structure. Columbia Law School professor Kathryn Judge remarked on the Fed's unique status, asserting that its foundation is significantly weaker despite maintaining independence. The court protected a Fed governor from dismissal, a relief for the new Chairman Kevin Warsh, after President Trump's attempt to fire her was thwarted.

However, the decisions have also expanded Trump's authority over other agencies, possibly prompting future challenges to the Fed's autonomy. As the debate unfolds, questions about the advisability and sustainability of the Fed's independence in a democratic society continue to arise.