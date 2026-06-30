AIM, Software Technology Parks of India Host GCC Conclave on Innovation 2026

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog, in partnership with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), hosted the GCC Conclave on Innovation 2026 in Bengaluru, bringing together leaders from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), technology companies, startups, incubators, and policymakers to strengthen collaboration across India's innovation ecosystem.

The event saw participation from major global organisations including Intel, IBM, Bosch, Amazon, SAP, NVIDIA, Samsung, Shell, Mercedes-Benz, Philips, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CGI, Wipro, Yahoo, and several other multinational companies. Representatives from Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), Atal Incubation Centres (AICs), Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs), STPI Centres of Entrepreneurship, and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission also attended the conclave. The discussions focused on creating stronger connections between GCCs and AIM's innovation network, covering every stage of the innovation journey, from school-level creativity to startup incubation and business expansion through the upcoming Atal Acceleration Centres for Scale-up of Startups (AACESS).

Government highlights India's growing innovation ecosystem

STPI Director General Arvind Kumar said India's network of more than 2,100 Global Capability Centres, generating nearly 100 billion US dollars in revenue, reflects the country's emergence as a global technology and innovation hub. He noted that STPI has played a key role in building the technology infrastructure and policy support that enabled this growth. He said the partnership between STPI and AIM creates a structured platform where GCCs can work closely with Indian startups, validate new technologies, and contribute to the country's innovation economy. He encouraged global companies to collaborate with government-backed innovation programmes to build globally competitive enterprises and support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Mission Director of AIM, Deepak Bagla, said India's innovation pipeline has expanded significantly through more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and over 100 incubators supporting startups and grassroots innovators. He added that closer engagement between GCCs and AIM can help nurture talent, encourage entrepreneurship, and accelerate the commercialisation of innovative technologies.

Startup collaboration and industry partnerships take centre stage

The conclave featured discussions on four major themes, including strengthening school-level innovation through Atal Tinkering Labs, supporting startups through incubation centres, scaling businesses through the upcoming AACESS Industrial Accelerator Programme, and promoting industry-led innovation using STPI's entrepreneurship network.

Participants explored practical ways for GCCs to contribute through mentorship, pilot projects, technology validation, innovation challenges, market access, and joint accelerator programmes. Special attention was given to the AACESS initiative, which is designed to help growth-stage startups gain access to industrial testing environments, industry mentors, commercial opportunities, and technology adoption pathways. The event concluded with stakeholders agreeing to continue consultations and collaborative initiatives that support entrepreneurship, technology commercialisation, and India's ambition to strengthen its position as a leading global innovation hub.