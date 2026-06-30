Netanyahu Confirms Security in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Threats

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited southern Lebanon, reaffirming Israel's stance against Hezbollah. He declared that Israel will maintain its position in the region until threats are neutralized, emphasizing the creation of security zones beyond Israel's borders as a strategic measure against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:18 IST
Netanyahu Confirms Security in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Threats
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent visit to the security zone in southern Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's firm position regarding the threat posed by Hezbollah. Addressing soldiers stationed in the area, Netanyahu declared that Israel's presence will remain active until the perceived threat is entirely neutralized.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended the troops for their significant efforts in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of establishing security zones. He specified that these zones are strategically implemented not just within Israeli borders, but beyond them, in regions where threats are most prominent.

He elaborated on the conceptual shift represented by these security zones, stating that they are designed to prevent enemy forces from amassing at Israel's borders. "We are pushing them away," he remarked, likening the initiative to similar operations conducted in Gaza.

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