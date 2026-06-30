Devastating Earthquakes Rock Venezuela
Twin earthquakes in Venezuela have caused significant casualties, with fatalities reaching 1,943 and the number of injured nearly doubling to 10,571. The disaster's death toll was previously reported as 1,719, indicating the growing human toll of this natural catastrophe.
Venezuela was hit by twin earthquakes last Wednesday, resulting in a sharp increase in casualties. As of Tuesday, the death toll stands at 1,943 people, with injuries soaring to 10,571, according to lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez.
These figures highlight the escalating impact of the tragedy; on Monday, the number of fatalities was reported to be 1,719. The aftermath of the earthquakes continues to unfold, posing significant challenges for rescue and recovery teams.
Efforts are underway to manage the crisis, but the significant rise in casualties underlines the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the natural disaster in the South American nation.
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