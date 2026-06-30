Controversy Intensifies: Congress Leader Alleges Misleading Claims on Soldier Casualties

Congress leader KC Venugopal accuses Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of lying about soldier casualties in Operation Sindoor. Singh claimed no losses, but records reveal six soldiers died. Venugopal demands privilege proceedings, citing contempt of Parliament for misleading the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:10 IST
Controversy Intensifies: Congress Leader Alleges Misleading Claims on Soldier Casualties
Congress leader KC Venugopal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader KC Venugopal has accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading the Lok Sabha over the casualties sustained by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. Venugopal asserts that Singh's statement of no soldier fatalities was a 'straightforward, clear-cut lie.'

The controversy stems from a July 2025 speech by Singh, where he claimed no Indian soldiers were martyred. This is contradicted by reports that six soldiers lost their lives in the operation. Venugopal has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding privilege proceedings against Singh for breaching parliamentary decorum.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. The eventual acknowledgment of the six martyrs, now honored at the National War Memorial, stands in stark contrast to Singh's earlier assertions.

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