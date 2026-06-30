Controversy Intensifies: Congress Leader Alleges Misleading Claims on Soldier Casualties

In a significant political development, Congress leader KC Venugopal has accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading the Lok Sabha over the casualties sustained by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. Venugopal asserts that Singh's statement of no soldier fatalities was a 'straightforward, clear-cut lie.'

The controversy stems from a July 2025 speech by Singh, where he claimed no Indian soldiers were martyred. This is contradicted by reports that six soldiers lost their lives in the operation. Venugopal has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding privilege proceedings against Singh for breaching parliamentary decorum.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. The eventual acknowledgment of the six martyrs, now honored at the National War Memorial, stands in stark contrast to Singh's earlier assertions.