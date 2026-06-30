Supreme Court's Conservative Agenda: Major Decisions on Power, Immigration, and Social Issues
The U.S. Supreme Court's recent term concluded with significant victories for conservatives, impacting presidential power, immigration, elections, and social issues. The 6-3 conservative majority both expanded and limited presidential powers, supported Republican electoral map redrawing, and upheld restrictive immigration laws and conservative positions on social issues.
This term, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered major conservative victories, significantly influencing presidential power, immigration, and social issues. With a dominant 6-3 conservative majority, the court endorsed extending executive power, yet curbed presidential control over finance and trade policies.
Conservatives marked success in electoral changes, as the court supported Republican strategies to redraw electoral maps, reinforcing their election prospects. It rejected restrictions on significant campaign contributions while striking down Trump's mail-in voting limitations.
In immigration, the court maintained Trump's stringent immigration policies but dismissed the effort to end birthright citizenship. On social issues, it aligned with conservative positions affecting transgender rights and gun laws, often gaining support from the court's liberal justices.