Return and Rebuild: Lebanese Families Face Challenges Post-Conflict

Some 400,000 displaced Lebanese citizens have started returning to the southern regions, aided by a temporary lull in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a government minister reported on Tuesday.

Despite these returns, many citizens are left stranded with 1 million people displaced since March. Hanine El Sayed noted that only 40% have returned to their homes, with many structures either destroyed or uninhabitable. The number of people in shelters has decreased to about 13,000, from a peak of 37,000.

El Sayed highlighted the challenges for those unable to return, as authorities prioritize opening additional shelters in Nabatieh. While basic aid continues, the path to full recovery remains uncertain due to inadequate housing and infrastructure, alongside financial constraints.