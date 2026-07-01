Korean Antitrust Crackdown on Google: 'Project Hug' Under Fire

South Korea's antitrust regulator accuses Google's 'Project Hug' of stifling competition in the Android app market. The Korea Fair Trade Commission alleges Google's dominance affected $9.1 billion in revenue. If proven, a penalty up to 6% of affected revenue may be imposed. Google has eight weeks to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Koreas Antitrust Regulator Alleged On Wednesday That Alphabets Google Abused Its Dominant Position In The Android App Marketplace To Hinder Competition And Will Recommend Corrective Measures And A Financial Penalty The Korea Fair Trade Commissions Kftc Market Surveillance Bureau Found Googles Alleged Abuse Of Market Dominance In The Android App Marketplace Affected Trillion Won Billion In Revenue | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:30 IST
Korean Antitrust Crackdown on Google: 'Project Hug' Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's antitrust regulator has taken a firm stance against Google, alleging on Wednesday that the tech giant has been abusing its market position in the Android app marketplace. This move by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) could lead to significant financial penalties and enforce corrective measures.

The KFTC claims Google's tactics affected 14.16 trillion won ($9.1 billion) in revenue. Through its 'Project Hug', or Games/Google Velocity Program, Google supposedly provided financial incentives to game developers that favored Google's services under the condition that their games launched on its app store, effectively sidelining competitors.

If the commission finds Google guilty of market dominance abuse, fines could reach up to 6% of the affected revenue. Google has an eight-week window to contest the findings and provide a formal response. The KFTC aims to proceed with a final ruling shortly afterward, ensuring Google's rights to due process are fully respected.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026