Europe Imposes Import Fee to Combat Online Retail Competition

Europe On Wednesday Took A First Step Towards Curbing What It Calls Unfair Competition From Online Retailers Such As Shein

In a significant move to address perceived unfair competition, Europe has rolled out a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce imports from China, impacting retailers such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress. This decision marks the end of a longstanding duty-free status for these imports, which have fueled massive sales growth across the continent.

With the implementation of this fee, European authorities aim to level the playing field for domestic businesses who have been outmatched by the pricing strategies of Chinese online platforms. The measure comes after the U.S. ended its own similar exemptions, leaving these platforms with limited global options to continue unabated expansion.

The immediate impact is expected in the air cargo sector, with a 10% to 35% decline in e-commerce shipments to the EU forecasted. Platforms may push suppliers to bear additional costs to maintain competitive pricing. This interim solution lasts until 2028, when new customs duties categorization takes effect.