New Syrian Parliament: A Step Towards Political Inclusivity?

President Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed 70 lawmakers to a transitional parliament, marking a shift in Syria's political landscape post-Assad. This newly formed parliament will convene soon, holding limited powers. Despite criticisms on representation, efforts are visible for inclusivity, including a notable increase in female lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Syrian Authorities Announced The Names Of Lawmakers On Wednesday Appointed To A Transitional Parliament By President Ahmed Alsharaa | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:37 IST
New Syrian Parliament: A Step Towards Political Inclusivity?

In a significant move in post-Assad Syria, President Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced the appointment of 70 lawmakers to a new transitional parliament. This appointment process, which began over eight months ago, marks a crucial step towards forming a legislative body amidst a backdrop of political change.

The newly formed parliament, comprising 210 members with two-thirds elected by regional electoral colleges, will operate under a presidential ruling system. This legislative body, set to hold its first session next week, is part of Sharaa's promise for a politically inclusive Syria, with women making up 21 of the lawmakers, compared to six from the previous selection.

Despite the efforts to increase diversity, the appointment process has faced criticism. Critics argue it centralizes power within the presidency, risking parliamentary independence. Nonetheless, key nominations, including members from religious and ethnic minorities, signify attempts to balance representation. The new parliament will have temporary legislative authority until a permanent constitution is adopted.

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