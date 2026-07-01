Chirag Paswan Inaugurates Food Processing Incubation Centre in Parbhani

A new Common Incubation Center (CIC) has been inaugurated at the College of Food Technology in Parbhani to strengthen food processing, support agri-entrepreneurs and help farmers increase the value of their produce. The facility has been set up under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with financial support from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

New facility to support innovation and food entrepreneurs

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan inaugurated the advanced incubation centre on June 28 at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (VNMKV), Parbhani. The project has been developed in collaboration with the university and the State-Level Nodal Agency of Maharashtra's Agriculture Department. The inauguration was followed by an interaction with students, researchers and entrepreneurs at the university's Golden Jubilee Convocation Hall. Several dignitaries, including Maharashtra Minister Meghana Tai Bordikar, Members of Parliament, senior government officials and university representatives, attended the event.

Food processing key to raising farmers' incomes

Addressing the gathering, Paswan said India's journey has moved beyond increasing agricultural production and now requires greater emphasis on value addition through food processing. He said processing agricultural produce into higher-value products can significantly improve farmers' earnings while reducing post-harvest losses.

The minister highlighted that many farmers are forced to sell their produce at low prices because of limited storage and processing facilities. Strengthening these capabilities would allow them to preserve crops for longer periods, add value before selling and secure better returns. He also encouraged young people to become entrepreneurs and job creators, saying the food processing sector offers significant opportunities for innovation and employment.

Paswan praised Maharashtra's performance under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, noting that the state has emerged as one of the country's top performers. He also stressed the importance of promoting organic farming, reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers and developing high-quality processed food products that can compete in international markets.

Quality and global competitiveness remain the focus

Speaking directly to students, the minister urged them to treat quality as the foundation of every successful business. He said strong brands are built over many years through consistent standards, while even a single compromise in quality can quickly damage their reputation.

Paswan added that every product carrying the "Made in India" label should meet global quality benchmarks and strengthen India's reputation in international markets. He also praised Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth for its contribution to agricultural education, research, technology development and extension services, expressing confidence that the institution will continue supporting India's vision of becoming a global leader in agriculture and food processing.