President Murmu Urges Graduates to Lead with Integrity and Innovation

President Droupadi Murmu has called on young graduates to embrace lifelong learning, uphold ethical values and use their knowledge to serve society while addressing the first convocation ceremony of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh in Ananthapuramu.

Addressing the inaugural convocation on July 1, the President described the event as a landmark moment in the university's journey. She praised the institution for adopting a long-term vision to become a future-ready university and appreciated its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the goal of ensuring quality education for all. She expressed confidence that the Central University of Andhra Pradesh would grow into a centre of excellence and make a meaningful contribution to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Graduates urged to give back to society

Congratulating the graduating students, President Murmu said their achievements reflected years of determination, hard work and perseverance. She also acknowledged the important role played by parents, teachers and society in shaping their success.

She encouraged students to use their education to create a positive impact, whether as entrepreneurs generating employment, scientists driving innovation, public servants serving citizens or philanthropists supporting communities. She said their knowledge should become a source of strength for those who are less privileged.

Lifelong learning and values key to nation's future

Highlighting the rapid pace of technological change, the President said learning should not stop after earning a degree. She urged students to remain curious, embrace emerging technologies and develop the confidence to explore new ideas throughout their careers.

She also stressed the importance of ethical values such as honesty, compassion, empathy and respect for nature, saying these qualities form the foundation of both personal growth and responsible leadership. President Murmu added that India's vision of becoming a developed nation depends on the energy, talent and commitment of its young people, encouraging graduates to pursue excellence with integrity in every field they choose.