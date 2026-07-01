Environmental Accountability: TotalEnergies Lawsuit Over Nigerian Oil Asset Documents

Environmental groups, including Friends of the Earth France, have filed a lawsuit against oil major TotalEnergies in a French civil court, seeking access to environmental documents related to its sale of a Nigerian oil asset. The asset, formerly known as SPDC, is notorious for spills caused by theft and sabotage.

The case puts France's corporate duty of vigilance law into focus, as the NGOs intend to analyze the environmental management plans associated with the sale. Should these be found inadequate, further legal action may be pursued to compel TotalEnergies to implement corrective measures.

Key aspects of the sale, including Nigeria's regulatory approval, are pending. Concerns persist regarding the financial capacity of local buyer Vaaris to meet environmental obligations, with some viewing the asset's expansion as prioritized over ecological management.